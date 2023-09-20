NovaPoint Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $211.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.47. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

