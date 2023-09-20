NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 154 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,843 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 282,505 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $30,799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,682 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 118,288 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABT opened at $100.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.20. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.