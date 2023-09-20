NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 52 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 1.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total value of $79,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,469.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total value of $79,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,469.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,466. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.1 %

S&P Global stock opened at $389.31 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.78. The company has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

