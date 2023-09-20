NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 53 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,009,000 after purchasing an additional 906,916 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $299.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

