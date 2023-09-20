NovaPoint Capital LLC Trims Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $128.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.84. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

