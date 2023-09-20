Oak Woods Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:OAKUU) Lock-Up Period To End on September 20th

Oak Woods Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:OAKUU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 20th. Oak Woods Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Oak Woods Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OAKUU opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63. Oak Woods Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

Institutional Trading of Oak Woods Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAKUU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,094,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,938,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,428,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,377,000.

About Oak Woods Acquisition

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

