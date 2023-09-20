ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Down 16.7 %

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.05 on Friday. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

