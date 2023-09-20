Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Raised to $36.00 at Raymond James

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s current price.
OHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
