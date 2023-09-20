OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut OpGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

OpGen Stock Up 13.7 %

OPGN opened at $0.25 on Friday. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.13.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.22). OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,283.79% and a negative return on equity of 254.10%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OpGen will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OpGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in OpGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

