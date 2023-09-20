Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 50.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.06.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,845,000 shares of company stock worth $222,934,550. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.74. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $309.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.