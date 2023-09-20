Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin purchased 23,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,955.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,140.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

