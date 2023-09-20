P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock Price Up 3.9%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 68,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 444,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PIII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $329.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.30 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 2,471.27% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. Analysts expect that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $164,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,305,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,228,958.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 720,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,400. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after buying an additional 289,504 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

About P3 Health Partners

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.