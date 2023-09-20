Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,327 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $47,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,897,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total value of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,875,738.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,883 shares of company stock worth $4,741,359. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

UTHR stock opened at $220.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.42. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $201.65 and a 52 week high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

