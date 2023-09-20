Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $31.32 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,102 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Digital Realty Trust worth $31,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $126.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.66. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $133.39.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.30%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.