Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $693,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $780,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $780,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $150.90 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.29.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

