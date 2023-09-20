PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Cut to $32.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

PagerDuty stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $35.33.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $501,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,691 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

