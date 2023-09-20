Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Park City Group has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Park City Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,660. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.16. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Park City Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Park City Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

