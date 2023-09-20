Park Edge Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 922 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $238,404,000 after purchasing an additional 775,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $201.91 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $194.05 and a 12-month high of $261.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.22.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

