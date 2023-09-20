Park Edge Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Park Edge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,453 shares of company stock worth $5,915,631. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.95.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $142.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $167.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

