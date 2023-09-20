Park Edge Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Park Edge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,196 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $124.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $170.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

