Park Edge Advisors LLC Has $530,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Park Edge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $157.80 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $164.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.92. The company has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

