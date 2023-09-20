Park Edge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,667 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $1,220,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 313,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $213.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $210.93 and a 1 year high of $312.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.53.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBAC

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.