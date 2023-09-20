Park Edge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,798 ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth $650,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRTY opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $74.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

