Park Edge Advisors LLC Sells 2,933 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Park Edge Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.4% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

