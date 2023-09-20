Park Edge Advisors LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Park Edge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $114,821,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,827,000 after buying an additional 2,323,583 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,093,000 after buying an additional 1,974,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after buying an additional 1,469,975 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.