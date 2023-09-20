Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys Shares of 62,121 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 657,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,660,000 after purchasing an additional 118,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.31.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

