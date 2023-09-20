Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 29,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $143.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.71 and its 200 day moving average is $144.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

