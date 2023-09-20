Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $73.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.