Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $111.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average of $107.74.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

