Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Grows Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 1.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after buying an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,278,000 after acquiring an additional 433,897 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock opened at $450.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.23 and a twelve month high of $492.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.65.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

