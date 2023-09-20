Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,248 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in HP by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.27. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $82,138,970.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,643,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $82,138,970.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,643,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,030,824 shares of company stock worth $116,034,788 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

