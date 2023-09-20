Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

DIS opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.36. The company has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

