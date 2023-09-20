Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.5% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,243,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,281,000 after purchasing an additional 812,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after purchasing an additional 375,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $255.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $188.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.15 and a 200-day moving average of $245.13. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $283.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

