Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,504 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 151.4% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $427.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.48. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

