Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 29,780 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,780 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOM stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.88. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

