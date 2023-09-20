Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 303 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,820 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $163.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $165.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

