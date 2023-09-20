Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 415 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 749.5% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 9.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3 %

AVGO stock opened at $847.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The company has a market cap of $349.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $873.84 and a 200-day moving average of $766.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

