Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 445 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in World Acceptance by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 162.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in World Acceptance by 27.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in World Acceptance by 70.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on World Acceptance from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

World Acceptance Stock Up 0.0 %

WRLD opened at $132.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $824.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 18.20 and a current ratio of 18.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.36 and its 200 day moving average is $116.85. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $160.07.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $139.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at World Acceptance

In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.94, for a total transaction of $140,827.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,215.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.