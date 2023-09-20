Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Takes $4.16 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,499 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,353 shares of company stock valued at $20,858,635. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $542.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $247.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.57. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.