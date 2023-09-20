Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0037 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

PVL opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $83.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.33 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 23.97%.

In other Permianville Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 18,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $53,946.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,443,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,181,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,319 shares of company stock valued at $284,832.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 60,809 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

