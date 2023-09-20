Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 0.3% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,907,000 after buying an additional 69,697,910 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,505,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,143,000 after acquiring an additional 163,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,262,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,622,000 after acquiring an additional 225,835 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USRT stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $56.75.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

