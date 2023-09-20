Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,520,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,922,000 after acquiring an additional 127,219 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $220.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

