Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 12.0% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $45,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

