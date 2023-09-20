Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.36 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVW opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average is $67.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

