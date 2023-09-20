Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,400 First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROBT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter worth $2,791,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $47.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05. The company has a market cap of $383.23 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

