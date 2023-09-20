Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,721 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

