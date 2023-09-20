Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,084 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 0.5% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 401,736.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,378 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,383,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,894,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,041 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

