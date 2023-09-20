Peterson Wealth Services Acquires 1,437 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.3% of Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,860,000 after buying an additional 161,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.76.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.43 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

