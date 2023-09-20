Peterson Wealth Services Boosts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3,711.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 90,810 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS opened at $96.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.74.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

