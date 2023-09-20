Peterson Wealth Services Buys 12,224 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.6% of Peterson Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.19 billion, a PE ratio of -165.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.44.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.